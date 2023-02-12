Fijian officers graduate from AIPM

The ongoing support of the Australian Institute of Police Management (AIPM) has seen another four Fijian Police officers graduate from the leading regional police learning institution.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bereta Naisua, Acting SSP Aseri Nakibo, IP Loata Vakasobuduru and Sergeant Senimili Moli have attained their Graduate Certificate in Applied Management (Policing and Emergency Services).

The training opportunity was supported by the Pacific Faculty of Policing which is a joint Australian Federal Police (AFP) and AIPM initiative, bringing together police leaders from across the Pacific for professional, leadership and executive development opportunities and enhancing policing leadership capabilities to manage current and emerging security threats in the region.

The four are the second batch of officers to graduate from the AIPM.

Officers selected for the training opportunities are aligned to the organisation’s intent on exposing and providing training opportunities for potential future leaders.

On hand to receive the Graduate Certificates on behalf of her comrades was the Director Training and Education Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Aseri Nakibo.

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew congratulated the four for successfully completing the course, having to juggle both work and their studies.

He added education and self-empowerment are key elements to being a good leader.

“As leaders we have a bird’s eye view of the organization. If we are to be effective leaders, we need to constantly educate ourselves to deal with leadership challenges that are constantly evolving”.

Those selected for the training opportunities include Corporals to senior management levels.

With the graduation of the four officers, another six are also undertaking the same course as part of the organisation’s succession plans.