Nair, Sami officially farewelled by Fiji Police

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Itendra Nair and former Chief of Intelligence and Investigations (CII) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surend Sami were officially farewelled by the Fiji Police Management last night.

Nair said he has had a wonderful career and it was now time for him to enjoy life and focus more on his family.

“I joined the Organisation when I was just 18 years old. I came in as a boy, I became a man and later on I became a father.”

“The Fiji Police Force has given everything that I ever wanted in life and it has taken me around the world.”

Sami said he has also had a wonderful career and he is leaving the Fiji Police Force with no regrets.

The Former CII said he was overwhelmed with the traditional protocol accorded to them and he will miss the very organization that had developed him into a leader.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew acknowledged the two retirees for their years of service.

“For everyone sitting here, one day we will exit the Force, Prepare yourself and plan towards your retirement. Continue to strive for excellence so when you leave from here, you leave with your own legacy.”

The Acting Commissioner said it may be a sad day for the Force losing two experience career officers, but he believes that both of their families will be happy that they have completed their terms in the organisation.

He wished both officers the very best in their retirement.