Officers urged to manage workload and stress

The Chief Planning, Research and Doctrine Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aporosa Lutunauga says Police officers must learn to handle workload and stress.

He said this is a big challenge and despite their demanding role, they need to provide a healthy and enjoyable environment for those they serve.

“For us it means bringing the best of ourselves to work every day as this will ensure that we serve better”.

ACP Lutunauga gave his reminder during the Pacific Centre for Peacebuidling (PCP) Justice Training of Trainers Program for 28 Southern Division Community Policing officers on Friday.

The Restorative Justice Program has been running since 2009 and is aimed at building relationships, giving respect, taking responsibility, undertaking repair and supporting reintegration.

“We must be active listeners, good communicators and strive to use appropriate language. We must operationalize restorative justice practices and principles, analyze conflicts that happen in our presence, mediate and negotiate for our people to be able to manage anger, stress and trauma and work together as a team to develop resolution agreements to resolve”.

ACP Lutunauga thanked the PCP for supporting the work of the Fiji Police by enhancing officers’ awareness of community relations needs.

“The confidence of our children, our women, the most vulnerable in our society, our visitors and the people of Fiji rely on how we conduct our business.”

“Our core role of maintaining law and order should always be paramount and this means applying what we have learnt today to our daily work as this will contribute to peace, progress and stability”.

The PCP has conducted similar training in other divisions.