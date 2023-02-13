President failed to protect the Constitution: Bainimarama

Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama has accused His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere of failing the Fijian people when they needed him the most.

Bainimarama while responding to His Excellency’s speech at the Opening of the 2023-2024 Session of Parliament said Ratu Wiliame will go down in history as the person who aided and abetted the most incompetent and divisive Government.

He said the President failed to protect the Constitution, the rule of law and failed to halt the resultant chaos that is insidiously and rapidly creeping in and the impending disaster that is going to befall upon our beloved country – that will fall upon our people, upon our economy and upon our future generations.

“The President of the Republic of Fiji as Head of State in whom rests the executive authority of the State and who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces failed to acknowledge the fact that the very Constitution which he is supposed to uphold is being stripped away almost on a daily basis. As the commander-in-chief he has failed to provide proper guidance to the RFMF,” he said

Bainimarama added the President who previously espoused to subscribe to the values of the Constitution has now tragically ignored the mockery that the Rabuka led Government has made of Constitutional democracy.