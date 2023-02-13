Monday, February 13, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

President failed to protect the Constitution: Bainimarama

Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama has accused His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere of failing the Fijian people when they needed him the most.

Bainimarama while responding to His Excellency’s speech at the Opening of the 2023-2024 Session of Parliament said Ratu Wiliame will go down in history as the person who aided and abetted the most incompetent and divisive Government.

He said the President failed to protect the Constitution, the rule of law and failed to halt the resultant chaos that is insidiously and rapidly creeping in and the impending disaster that is going to befall upon our beloved country – that will fall upon our people, upon our economy and upon our future generations.

“The President of the Republic of Fiji as Head of State in whom rests the executive authority of the State and who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces failed to acknowledge the fact that the very Constitution which he is supposed to uphold is being stripped away almost on a daily basis. As the commander-in-chief he has failed to provide proper guidance to the RFMF,” he said

Bainimarama added the President who previously espoused to subscribe to the values of the Constitution has now tragically ignored the mockery that the Rabuka led Government has made of Constitutional democracy.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Bolaca needs surgery and rehab: Gol...

Olympic gold medalist  Napolioni Bolaca will be off the radar for s...
Rugby

Tamani will test Tuwai and Bukayaro...

Fiji 7s Coach Ben Gollings believes playmaker Terio Tamani’s inclus...
Rugby

Police continue awareness through s...

The Fiji Police Force 15s rugby teams will focus on creating more a...
News

Govt has lost the plot, claims Bain...

Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama claims the coalition Governmen...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bolaca needs surgery and rehab: ...

Sports
Olympic go...

Tamani will test Tuwai and Bukay...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

Police continue awareness throug...

Rugby
The Fiji P...

Govt has lost the plot, claims B...

News
Opposition...

7 key players leave Fijiana Drua...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Lomavatu is new Solicitor-Genera...

News
Former Mag...

Popular News

Ravalawa to return in pre-season...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Fijian quartet in Reds for Tah’s...

Rugby
Four Fijia...

Opposition MP Akbar resigns

News
Opposition...

Commission to review education s...

News
An Educati...

Rabaka, Young boost Reds for War...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Urgent need for decarbonisation:...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Bolaca needs surgery and rehab: Gollings