Lomavatu is new Solicitor-General

Former Magistrate Ropate Green Lomavatu has been appointed as Fiji’s new Solicitor-General.

While confirming the appointment this morning, Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said Lomavatu has a mammoth task ahead of him.

Turaga also highlighted that the new SG has a wealth of experience and his general move up the ranks through natural progression.

The appointment was made following a meeting of the Judicial Services Commission.

According to Section 116(5) of the Constitution, the Solicitor General shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission, following consultation by the Commission with the Attorney-General.