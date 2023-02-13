MPs to respond to President speech

Parliament will convene today with members responding to the opening address of His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, at the 2023-2024 Session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama are listed to speak this morning.

Replacement FijFirst members will also take their oath today.

Alipate Tuicolo will be sworn in as the replacement of former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Parliament while Penioni Ravunawa will occupy the vacant seat of Dr Mahendra Reddy who resigned last month.