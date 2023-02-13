No Parliament sitting on Tuesday

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says Parliament will not sit tomorrow as Cabinet will be meeting.

Speaking to the media today, Turaga said that this is a directive given by the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Turaga said the Government needs to get its policies up and rolling, hence the Cabinet Meeting and Parliament not sitting.

He said that at the moment the Government machinery is yet to fully function.

“The Public Service Commission sat last week, appointments will be made. Of course applicants will be shortlisted, interviews and then appointments will be made. Once we have the Permanent Secretaries on board, we can say Government is operational.”

“The issue of the Higher Salaries Commission will then deal with the payment of Board of Directors, which is really a big issue, because what some people are being paid now are quite extravagant, compared to what was initially,” Turaga said.

The Attorney-General said this must be in line with the standard of living and for someone to be paid $350K to $500K or more does not make sense.