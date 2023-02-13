Monday, February 13, 2023
Speaker announces Standing Committees

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu announced the members of six Standing Committees in the first session of Parliament today.

Assistant Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel will lead the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which also has Sakiusa Tubuna, Jovesa Vocea, Opposition Whip Alvick Maharaj and Hem Chand

The Justice, Law and Human Rights Committee has Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, Lenora Qereqeretabua, Iliesa Vanawalu, Faiyaz Koya and Mosese Bulitavu.

The Economic Affairs Committee has Sakiusa Tubuna, Tomasi Tuinabuna, Sashi Kiran, Premila Kumar and Semi Koroilavesau

Isikeli Tuilevu, Tomasi Tuinabuna, Iliesa Vanawalu, Inia Seruiratu, and Sanjay Kirpal make up the Natural Resources Committee.

The Social Affairs Committee has Alitia Bainivalu, Sashi Kiran, Rt Rakuita Vakalalabure, Praveen Kumar, Viam Pillay while Lenora Qereqeretaua, Jovesa Vocea, Isikeli Tuiwailevu, Viliame Naupoto, Iowane Naivalurua will form the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

 

