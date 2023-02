FijiFirst candidates Alipate Tuicolo and Penioni Ravunawa were today sworn in as newly elected Members of Parliament.

They replace former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the former Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy after they resigned from Parliament last month.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, welcomed both Opposition MPs at this morning’s sitting and wished them well as Members of Parliament.