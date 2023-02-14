Abuse of office complaint filed against ex SOE and AG

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed receiving a complaint against former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum in relation to various allegations of abuse of office.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Sakeo Raikaci confirmed the report had been lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

“The Fiji Police Force has received a formal complaint lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections against former Supervisor of Elections Mr Mohammed Saneem and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum in relation to various allegations of abuse of office,” Raikaci said in a statement.

“The report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station and has been referred to the Criminal Investigations Department for investigations.”