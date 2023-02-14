Boy, 8, electrocuted at Nadi resort

An 8-year-old New Zealander who resided in Sydney, Australia and was on a holiday in Fiji lost his life after being electrocuted at a resort in Denarau, Nadi last Thursday.

According to Police, the victim was found motionless near a flower garden at the resort by a 64-year-old guest who had just returned from the swimming pool.

The matter was reported to Police by a nurse at the Nadi Hospital who attended to the case and post mortem results confirm the boy was electrocuted.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are still sketchy and investigators are gathering more information.