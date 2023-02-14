Coalition Govt in power by default: Bulitavu

Opposition Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu says the Coalition Government is in power by default and he cannot congratulate them entirely for winning the 2022 General Election.

While responding to the President’s address in Parliament yesterday, Bulitavu said that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is the Prime Minister by a single vote in Parliament.

“FijiFirst is still the biggest party in the august house and the Hon. Leader of the Opposition still carries the biggest mandate amongst the 55 MPs in Parliament as the only candidate in the 2022 election that collected over 130,000 votes.”

“If I were to be the Prime Minister I would have opted for a government of national unity given the total percentage of the Coalition’s votes is 49.85% which is less than 50.01%. It would be incorrect to call the Coalition a People’s Coalition government if 50.15% of the people are not part of them,” Bulitavu added.