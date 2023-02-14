I’ll always be around to help: Akbar

Former Opposition Member of Parliament, Rosy Akbar says though she has resigned, she will always be around to help Fijians whenever she can.

In a social media post, she thanked all Fijians for their love during the last eight years of her political journey.

“It’s time to move on and focus on new horizons family and health.”

“It was an honor to serve you all.”

A former school teacher hailing from Ba, Akbar successfully contested the 2014, 2018 and 2022 elections under the FijiFirst banner.

She served as Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Minister for Health and Minister for Education during her two terms in Parliament.