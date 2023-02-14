Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Ministry works on 4,275 invalid applications

The Ministry of Education is working on resubmitting 4275 non-approved and incomplete applications for Government’s Back to School Support program.

The Ministry is currently working closely with the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the non-approved applications are corrected and resubmitted for processing so that payments are made at the earliest.

So far, the Ministry has sent in a total of 218,970 applications to the Ministry of Finance for payment processing.

This includes 218,198 from Government-funded schools and 772 from private schools.

Out of the 218,970 applications received, $42.9 million has been paid out to 214,695 applications.

Meanwhile parents and guardians who are yet to receive payments can follow up by sending an email to femis.helpdesk@govnet.gov.fj or by contacting the following mobile numbers; 9929775 or 9929780.

Payments for all successful applications will be made by the end of this week.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
