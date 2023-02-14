Tuesday, February 14, 2023
No room for mistakes in Pacific matters: Rabuka

Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Henry Puna shakes hands with the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum Chair Sitiveni Rabuka says he is committed to working closely with Pacific leaders as we draw close to next week’s leaders retreat in Nadi.

Rabuka said Fiji looks forward to welcoming the leaders to mark the dawn of a new era.

He made this statement while addressing the regional leaders attending a Summit in Pohnpei, the Federated States of Micronesia.

The Chair said he returns to the leadership role as the oldest leader-in-office regionally, which means he does not have the luxury or the flexibility to make mistakes.

Rabuka added this also means that he brings a depth of experience and learning’s he accumulated over the years on the Pacific way of leadership.

“In the Pacific, we share common underlying values built around our people, communities, cultures, and traditions that form our identity as Pacific people.”

Like many in the Pacific, Rabuka also highlighted that he followed with regret the impasse in the Pacific Islands Forum over the last two years.

He says he regretted that no political effort was invested in resolving this impasse when it first transpired.

Therefore, when he assumed the role of the Forum chair last December, Rabuka said he undertook to do everything in his power to find a resolution.

Rabuka affirms that the solidarity as a Forum family is restored.

In addition, Rabuka states that the Micronesian region continues to be trailblazers and leaders in climate and ocean advocacy and the largest custodians of our Blue Pacific.

The PM states that the talk on Pacific Way confirms unity through our uniquely shared cultures and traditions.

Rabuka has wished the Micronesian leaders the best for their deliberations and welcomed an update on the outcome of their discussions to prepare for the 2023 Forum Special Leaders Retreat in Fiji next week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
