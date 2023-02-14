Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Rabuka to meet USP Vice-Chancellor

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka arrives for the Parliament Sitting at the Parliament Complex in Suva.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he will meet the University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia later this week.

Rabuka while responding to the President’s address in Parliament yesterday, said that he was glad to hear of Prof Ahluwalia’s return to Fiji.

He said that the Coalition Government has also prioritized mending Fiji’s relationship with the regional institution.

“Government will make an initial payment to begin reducing our significant debt left with the USP, and we will do that later this week,” Rabuka said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
