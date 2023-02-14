Tuesday, February 14, 2023
World Hindi Conference begins tomorrow

The 12th World Hindi Conference, co-hosted by Fiji and India will begin from tomorrow till Friday at the Denarau Island Convention Centre, Nadi.

Over 1000 participants including high-level dignitaries, senior government officials, Hindi scholars, academicians, writers, poets, critics, publishers and Hindi lovers from all over the world are expected to join the conference, which is the most prestigious international event on the Hindi language.

The main theme of this year’s conference is “Hindi – Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence”.

His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will open the conference together with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will also be meeting with Dr Jaishankar.

This will be a first high-level visit from India in almost a decade since India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Fiji in 2014.

India and Fiji share close and long-standing ties built on mutual respect, cooperation and strong people-to-people ties.

The modern and multifaceted development partnership between the two countries covers all major areas of nation building including agriculture, education, health, climate change, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with a special focus on training, capacity building and capability development.

 

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
