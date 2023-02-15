Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Fiji top five countries of rising HIV infection cases

Fiji is among the top five countries of rising new HIV infections in the Asia Pacific Region, with the age group from 15 to 24 and almost 50 per cent increases in cases since 2010.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Health Dr Ratu Antonio Lalabalavu in Parliament this morning.

Dr Lalabalavu indicated that in 2021, nine of the 151 new infections diagnosed were cases of mother to child transmission.

He said Fiji has now recorded a total of, 1417 cumulative cases of HIV /AIDS since 1989.

“The Ministry will intensify its efforts and work collaboratively with our partners to strengthen our capacities for prevention, access to diagnosis and treatment and the governance of HIV/AIDS response program.”

He added, as a community, we must also work hard to root out the culture of stigmatization and discrimination against people living with HIV so that they can gain equitable access to the services and care they need.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
