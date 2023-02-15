Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Former AG Sayed-Khaiyum back at CID

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being questioned at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Suva.

According to police, this is in relation to abuse of office with regards to a separate report lodged earlier.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecution Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci said that more information on the matter will be released later.

Sayed-Khaiyum was present with former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the CID Office yesterday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
