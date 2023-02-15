Kumar attacks Govt for empty promises

Opposition MP Premila Kumar says Government’s hype on reducing the cost of ministerial salaries was just a joke.

Speaking in response to the President’s speech, Kumar said that in reality, the cost has increased after 10 per cent reduction in salary (20 per cent reduction was by the FijiFirst Government.

“Aren’t they fooling the public? Is this how the Coalition Government will fulfil its election promises?” Kumar said.

The Minister also highlighted how the new Government used to criticize the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for holding too many portfolios.

“People are now questioning why Hon Rabuka is holding so many portfolios despite having three Deputy Prime Ministers and each MP in the Coalition Government holding a ministerial post.”

“They blamed FijiFirst for this, but how different are you,” she added.

Kumar said that it’s all about themselves individually not about the country, even if their actions will cause social disruption.