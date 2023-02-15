Man dies after motor vehicle accident

A 48-year-old man from Nabukadra Village in Ra, died following a motor vehicle accident, which occurred along the Dawasamu Road yesterday.

A Police statement released, they said the victim was one of five passengers in a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man.

The six were heading towards Nabukadra village and upon reaching Lomaloma Settlement in Dawasamu, it is alleged the suspect lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road, tumbling several times before landing in a nearby creek.

The victim who was sitting in the tray of the four-wheel drive vehicle sustained serious injuries and died at the scene of the accident.

Three of the passengers were treated and sent home, while one remains admitted at the MIOT Hospital under observation. The suspect will be questioned soon.

The road death toll currently stands at 8 compared to 0 for the same period last year.

In another serious accident case, an 8-year-old student was allegedly bumped by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old student along Cunningham Road at around 3.30pm.

It is alleged that the victim suddenly ran across the road from behind a parked bus.

The victim remains admitted to the Children’s ward in the Intensive Care Unit.

We urge drivers to remain vigilant on school days, particularly before and after school hours.

Children behaviour can be unpredictable in nature, and it is always advisable to drive slowly in school zones, when nearing parked school buses at bus stops or bays or in densely populated areas.

Parents and guardians are also requested to continuously talk to their children about road safety.

Children need constant reminders, and we hope parents and guardians will reiterate the importance of road safety practices at home.