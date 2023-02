The 22-year-old man alleged to have been involved in a case of grab and run in Nabua that was captured on dashcam video has been charged.

In a statement released by police, the accused residing in Lokia, Rewa has been arrested and charged with one count of theft.

Investigators thank members of the public for sharing the post requesting information about his identity issued earlier, as it led to a relative bringing him in to the Nabua Police Station.