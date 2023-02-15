Proposed $1.5B freeway shelved: Tuisawau

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says they are doing away with the Fiji Roads Authority’s project to construct a $1.5 billion freeway from Suva to Nadi and the $100 million Nadi to Lautoka bypass.

Speaking to FijiLive, Ro Filipe said that this project is like an extravagant infrastructure that Fiji does not need.

He said his Ministry is currently relooking at proposed projects that are in the pipeline; however will carry on with the projects that have already commenced like the extension of the road along Queen Elizabeth Drive.

“Other projects will have to be reassessed and to prioritize the current works and maintenance, also the upgrading of the road. The focus as we move forward, especially in relooking at the infrastructure budget,” Ro Filipe added.

Last year, the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the two major projects for the Fiji Roads Authority and explained that they want to build roads with climate-resilient standards.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the funding for this project would come from budget support, and they have already discussed the matter with some development partners who are very interested in providing assistance in terms of financing, whether through a grant or concessional loan.