Speaker refers Bainimarama to the privilege committee

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has referred the Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama to the Privilege Committee for possible breach of parliamentary privileges.

This is with respect to the content of Bainimarama’s maiden speech in his response to His Excellency, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere’s opening speech in parliament.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua had notified the Speaker’s Office on Monday, of a matter of breach of the Standing Orders 62 (3) (4).

Tikoduadua highlighted that the Leader of Opposition’s statement in response to His Excellency President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere was highly seditious.

However, Ratu Naiqama has instructed the Privilege Committee to meet today and to provide its report for tabling on Friday.

Pursuant to Standing Order 127(2) the mandate of the Privileges Committee is to –

(a) bring to the attention of Parliament any breach of the privileges of Parliament committed by any person;

(b) consider any questions of privilege as may be referred to it by Parliament or the Speaker whether under Standing Order 134 or otherwise;

(c) inquire into any complaint that may be referred to it by Parliament or Speaker concerning any breach of privilege on the part of any person or persons; and

(d) provide reports and recommendations to Parliament as a result of any matter referred to it.