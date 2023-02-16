Thursday, February 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cabinet approves two new public holidays

Cabinet has approved the inclusion of two new holidays in the revised 2023 Public Holiday dates.

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day will be celebrated on the last Monday of the month of May, which is May 29th this year.

Girmit Day will be celebrated on Monday 15 May, 2023.

The two new public holidays will be recognised through appropriate celebrations, therefore two National Committees will be established to oversee the celebrations for the two holidays.

The National Committee for the Girmit Day celebrations will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, and the National Committee for the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations will be chaired by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

In view of the two new public holidays, Cabinet also agreed to the removal of Constitution Day as a public holiday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Low pressure to pass west of Fiji

A low pressure system that has been analysed to the east of Vanuatu...
Business

WAF approves 5pc salary increase fo...

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has approved a five per cent sala...
News

Solarisation of State Residences pr...

Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr Subrahman...
News

We are not daunted by $10b debt: Pr...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Pras...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Low pressure to pass west of Fij...

News
A low pres...

WAF approves 5pc salary increase...

Business
The Water ...

Solarisation of State Residences...

News
Minister f...

We are not daunted by $10b debt:...

News
Deputy Pri...

Karawalevu excluded from Rooster...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

India stood by Fiji in times of ...

News
India stoo...

Popular News

Hunt for Fiji Bulikula coach beg...

Rugby
Fiji Natio...

Fiji U20 to participate in invit...

Football
The Junior...

OFC Champions League playoffs at...

Football
The HFC Ba...

New building for Year 13 student...

News
Prime Mini...

Former AG Sayed-Khaiyum back at ...

News
Former Att...

Tigers compare Api to legend Rob...

Rugby
Wests Tige...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Low pressure to pass west of Fiji