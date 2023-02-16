Cabinet approves two new public holidays

Cabinet has approved the inclusion of two new holidays in the revised 2023 Public Holiday dates.

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day will be celebrated on the last Monday of the month of May, which is May 29th this year.

Girmit Day will be celebrated on Monday 15 May, 2023.

The two new public holidays will be recognised through appropriate celebrations, therefore two National Committees will be established to oversee the celebrations for the two holidays.

The National Committee for the Girmit Day celebrations will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, and the National Committee for the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations will be chaired by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu.

In view of the two new public holidays, Cabinet also agreed to the removal of Constitution Day as a public holiday.