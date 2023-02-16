Thursday, February 16, 2023
Cabinet endorses review of i-Taukei Land Act

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaks during the first parliament sitting in Suva. Photos courtesy of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji Facebook Page.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet has endorsed that the i-Taukei Land Trust Act 1940 will be reviewed to remove the amendments made to the Act by the i-Taukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act 2021.

The amendment through the Act allowed lessees to go directly to the banks without obtaining consent from TLTB to use a lease as security for borrowing.

In a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister, Rabuka said Cabinet had noted the lack of consultation with the relevant stakeholders prior to the rushed amendment, remains unresolved and continues to be a point of contention, especially with landowners.

“It is important that any attempt to amend the principal i-Taukei laws, such as the i-Taukei Land Trust Act 1940, must go through the proper consultation process.”

The Prime Minister added that the review of the i-Taukei Land Trust Act 1940 to remove the amendments made to the Act by the i-Taukei Land Trust (Budget Amendment) Act 2021 will be overseen by the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs, and brought back to Cabinet for its consideration at the conclusion of the review exercise.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
