Fiji signs visa exemption MOU with India

The Government of Fiji and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passport at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka informed the Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar the MOU represents a milestone achievement in building a stronger connectivity for peoples of both the nations.

“Fiji also appreciates India’s commitment towards the development of our Pacific region through the collective priorities enshrined in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent. We are more resolved now, than ever, to build a strong and sustainable future for the families in Fiji, Pacific and beyond.”

“A step toward achieving this goal will be the signing of the Fiji and India will today sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on exemption of Visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and official passport holders.”

“It will bolster economic opportunities in trade, tourism, business and investment.”

He thanked the Government of India for realisation of this important cooperation.

“I am confident that we will witness many more of such initiatives unfold through deepened cooperation. Fiji is keen to host such high level conferences and events like the 12th World Hindi Conference which promotes and celebrates the preservation of Hindi language and culture, in the future.”

“I take this opportunity also to congratulate India on its successful candidature for the G20 Presidency. This is a grand opportunity for our two nations to work collaboratively to mitigate the global challenges and build a sustainable future for all.”