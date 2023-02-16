Thursday, February 16, 2023
Fiji to sign visa exemption deal with India

Cabinet has endorsed an agreement to be signed with the Government of India on reciprocal visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that under this agreement, diplomatic and official passport holders will be able to enter, transit through, stay in and leave each other’s territories without a visa for a period not exceeding 90 days.

Rabuka said that visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports will facilitate easier access to opportunities for collaboration, meetings, and discussions at all levels for both countries.

He said the agreement is expected to be signed at the margins of the World Hindi Conference this week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
