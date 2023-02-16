Thursday, February 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Investigation files to be forwarded to DPP

The investigation files of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Sakeo Raikaci said the questioning process of the three has been suspended, and the files will be forwarded for DPP’s consideration.

He said the special taskforce assigned to handle the cases continues its investigation into other reports lodged against senior political figures as well as the former Supervisor of Elections.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Low pressure to pass west of Fiji

A low pressure system that has been analysed to the east of Vanuatu...
Business

WAF approves 5pc salary increase fo...

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has approved a five per cent sala...
News

Solarisation of State Residences pr...

Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr Subrahman...
News

We are not daunted by $10b debt: Pr...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Pras...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Low pressure to pass west of Fij...

News
A low pres...

WAF approves 5pc salary increase...

Business
The Water ...

Solarisation of State Residences...

News
Minister f...

We are not daunted by $10b debt:...

News
Deputy Pri...

Karawalevu excluded from Rooster...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

India stood by Fiji in times of ...

News
India stoo...

Popular News

Japan provides $1.05m for CATD u...

News
The Govern...

Opposition MP Akbar resigns

News
Opposition...

Fiji to sign visa exemption deal...

News
Cabinet ha...

Nadolo dots winner in Tahs narro...

Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Vernacular lingo to be used in P...

News
Speaker of...

No Fiji judokas, bodybuilders fo...

Sports
Team Fiji ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Low pressure to pass west of Fiji