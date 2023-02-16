Investigation files to be forwarded to DPP

The investigation files of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will be forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Sakeo Raikaci said the questioning process of the three has been suspended, and the files will be forwarded for DPP’s consideration.

He said the special taskforce assigned to handle the cases continues its investigation into other reports lodged against senior political figures as well as the former Supervisor of Elections.