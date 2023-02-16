Thursday, February 16, 2023
Low pressure to pass west of Fiji

A low pressure system that has been analysed to the east of Vanuatu is expected to track southeast and pass just west of Fiji on Friday and Saturday.

The Fiji Metrological Service says as the low pressure system moves towards the group, it is expected to bring fresh to strong northwesterly winds with speeds up to 45 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour over land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northern and western Viti Levu (from Rakiraki through to Ba, Lautoka, Nadi to Lomawai), Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups from tomorrow.

Winds of this strength can break tree branches, damage crops and weak, unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

As such, a strong wind warning has been issued for the land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern and Western Viti Levu  (Rakiraki through to Ba, Lautoka, Nadi to Lomawai), Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

And a strong wind warning is also in force for all Fiji Waters.

Mariners are also advised of strong northwest winds with speeds up to 20 to 25 knots, gusting to 30 knots and rough seas over Fiji waters.

Poor visibility is expected in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile a heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji group while a River Flood Alert remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and flood prone areas within Sigatoka, Tuva, Nadi, Vitogo, Ba and Nasivi River.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
