Qereqeretabua continues NFP tradition

National Federation Party (NFP) Vice President Lenora Qereqeretabua shone in her new role as the Deputy Speaker of our Parliament yesterday presiding in the afternoon session.

The Assistant Minister for Housing and Local-Government is the first female NFP legislator to hold this position.

However she is not the first from the ranks of the NFP to preside over the Fijian Parliament.

The illustrious NFP roll of honour includes SM Koya (Deputy Speaker) 1963-1966, James Madhavan (Deputy Speaker) 1966-1968, RD Patel (Speaker of the House) 1972-1975, Harish Sharma (Deputy Speaker) 1977-1982, Vijaya Parmanandam (Deputy Speaker) 1982-1987, Noor Dean (Deputy Speaker) 1987, Diwakar Prasad (Deputy Speaker) 1994-1999.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
