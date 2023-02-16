Toddler dies after sustaining burns

A 1-year-9 month old boy of Vatudamudamu, Wainunu, Bua died after allegedly sustaining 35 per cent burns.

According to Police, the boy was at home with a relative last Thursday when he allegedly pulled a cup of hot water that was on top of a table and allegedly sustained burns.

He was conveyed to the Wainunu Health Center and later transferred to the Labasa Hospital, where he was admitted until he passed away yesterday.

Police are pleading with parents and guardians to be vigilant about their children’s movements as accidents can and will occur with the many safety hazards in and around your home.

Babies and toddlers, in particular, are inquisitive, and accidents can occur if steps are not taken to ensure their surroundings are safe from objects or things that can cause injury or loss of life.