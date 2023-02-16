Thursday, February 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We are not daunted by $10b debt: Prof Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the coalition Government is not daunted by the $10 billion debt because they have assured the nation to fix it.

In his maiden speech in Parliament today, Prof Prasad said he is discovering areas of how wastage was happening, some even bordering on financial negligence and abuse of authority.

“During the last 16 years, the regime and Fiji First Government borrowed a whopping $7 billion.”

“Over the next four years, the coalition government will- Secure one billion worth of investment into our tourism sector. Grow the sugar and agriculture industry into a billion-dollar industry. Both these industries can and should become the bedrock of our economy. Target one billion worth of investment into climate and into our blue economy.”

“Secure a billion dollars into manufacturing and food processing. Work with banks to reduce transaction costs and keep our remittance above one billion dollars annually. Cut government expenditure by one billion dollars. Reduce our debt by one billion dollars. We will grow our economy; we will share the prosperity and we will reduce the debt.

He also said the coalition government will reset the moral compass of Fiji and central to this task is the restoration of all freedoms and democratisation of institutions like municipal councils and the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

“There will also be a review and reform of legislation imposed upon the people through Decrees, which automatically became Acts under the 2013 Constitution, without any ratification on the floor of Parliament.”

“Economic growth and financial stability are dependent on accountability and transparency, the two vital features of good governance sorely lacking in the last 16 years.”

He added the coalition Government will soon hold a national economic summit and outline its plans for the future.

“We are consulting our citizens; our businesses and stakeholders. And they are with us in this journey to build an inclusive and prosperous economy.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Low pressure to pass west of Fiji

A low pressure system that has been analysed to the east of Vanuatu...
Business

WAF approves 5pc salary increase fo...

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has approved a five per cent sala...
News

Solarisation of State Residences pr...

Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr Subrahman...
Rugby

Karawalevu excluded from Roosters t...

Fiji Bati and Kaiviti Silktails flyer Vuate Karawalevu has been exc...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Low pressure to pass west of Fij...

News
A low pres...

WAF approves 5pc salary increase...

Business
The Water ...

Solarisation of State Residences...

News
Minister f...

Karawalevu excluded from Rooster...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

India stood by Fiji in times of ...

News
India stoo...

Lions to unveil new coach tomorr...

Football
Labasa Foo...

Popular News

Bainimarama’s statement la...

News
Minister f...

FSSRL competition begins next we...

Rugby
Fiji Secon...

Southern Futsal League to start ...

Football
The 2023 D...

Tamani will test Tuwai and Bukay...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Co...

World Hindi Conference begins to...

News
The 12th W...

Translators confirmed for Parlia...

News
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Low pressure to pass west of Fiji