Friday, February 17, 2023
About 80 roads closed due to flooding

About 80 roads are closed in the Western Division due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Fiji Roads Authority contractors and personnel in the Western Division are undertaking a reconnaissance exercise and reinstatement works will commence, especially on low-level crossing approaches as soon as the flood water recedes.

The Authority says unsealed roads have suffered major damage, particularly by the washing away of gravel.

Members of the public are advised to take all the necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly on impacted roads from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

