EFL Acting Unit Leader charged for corruption

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) has charged the Acting Unit Leader of Energy Fiji Limited for corruption related offences.

Upesh Krishna Gounder has been charged with one count of Abuse of Office and is jointly charged with Nitin Nicklesh Bali with one count of Conspiracy to Defraud – Obtaining a Gain.

It is alleged between 1 February 2021 and 20 May 2022 in the Western Division, Gounder in abuse of his authority, awarded five (5) Energy Fiji Limited Tender Contracts totaling a value of $93,729.36 to a private company which Gounder had a direct financial interest in.

It is also alleged that between 1 April 2022 and 30 April 2022, in the Western and Central Divisions respectively, Gounder and Bali conspired with the intention of dishonestly obtaining a gain amounting to $3,780.00 from Energy Fiji Limited.

FICAC State Counsel Lanieta More informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Hemantha granted a non-cash bail of $2000 each and Gounder and Bali not to re-offend whilst on bail.

Gounder and Bali were also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses, not to change their residential addresses without the permission from the Court and to surrender all travel documents.

Gounder is to report to the Nadi Police Station on the 15th day of every month from 7am to 6pm while Bali is to report to the Lautoka Police Station on the 15th day of every month from 7am to 6pm.

A stop departure order has been issued against the two and the matter has been adjourned to 03 March 2023.