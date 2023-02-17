NZ surgeons to conduct free surgeries

A leading team of surgeons and support personnel from the world renowned Starship Hospital from Auckland, New Zealand will be conducting free heart surgeries and treatment at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Suva from next Friday.

The team is being brought in by the Sai Prema Foundation and the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital.

Hospital Director Dr Krupali Tappoo is urging concerned parents to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and to contact them for further guidance and assistance.

In the meantime, the Sai Prema Foundation has organised a free children’s heart screening clinic at the Lami Health Centre today for children aged between 0 to 16 years.

Since the opening of the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in April 2022, 103 free life-saving heart surgeries have already been conducted at the hospital by various surgical teams brought in by the Foundation from USA, Singapore and India.