Friday, February 17, 2023
Parents warned over child supervision

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu is warning parents and guardians that Police will pursue negligence charges against those found to have failed in their duty to keep their children safe, resulting in injury or loss of life.

He said as efforts continued throughout the day to safely get students home, concerning reports of children found swimming despite the advisories being issued throughout the day is also being received.

The Chief Operations Officer said Police officers have been moving around, transporting students wherever they can as we want children to reach home safely.

He added, the exercise would be a futile one, if children are not monitored and end up in situations that are potentially dangerous such as swimming in rivers.

A/ACP Driu is calling on parents and guardians to do the right thing by their children and​​​ keep them at home.

Head of News & Sports
