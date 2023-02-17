Friday, February 17, 2023
River Flood Warning remains in force

River Flood Warning remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and flood prone areas within Tuva, Nadi and Vitogo at Vakabuli, Ba, Nasivi, Yaqara, Penang and Rakiraki River.

And a River Flood Alert remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and flood prone areas within Sigatoka.

This is due to an active trough of low pressure that lies over the group. Associated cloud and rain is expected to affect the country until later Sunday.

Most river levels already reached warning level from this continuous heavy rain and may consequently cause these rivers to burst its banks.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
