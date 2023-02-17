Friday, February 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Schools close due to adverse weather condition

All schools across the country have been closed due to the current adverse weather condition affecting the Fiji Group.

This decision was made by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) with the concurrence of the Minister for Education this morning.

The Ministry of Education has reached out to all school management to inform them about this decision as a precautionary measure due to the adverse weather forecasted to persist over the Fiji Group until the weekend.

The Ministry is also liasing with public service transport providers for the transportation of students back to their homes.

Parents and guardians are also advised to take the necessary action needed to ensure that their children safely return home.

The Fiji Police Force have also been advised to deploy officers to ensure that students reach their homes safely.

The NDMO continues to advise parents to be vigilant and ensure children are under strict supervision at all times during this period.

Together with the Fiji Meteorological Services (FMS) and the Ministry of Education, the Fiji NDMO will continue to monitor the situation and issue advisories accordingly.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Actor Bruce Willis has dementia

Top Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his f...
News

River Flood Warning remains in forc...

River Flood Warning remains in force for low lying areas, small str...
News

About 80 roads closed due to floodi...

About 80 roads are closed in the Western Division due to flooding c...
News

USAID awards $1m to community-based...

The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for Internati...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Actor Bruce Willis has dementia

Entertainment
Top Hollyw...

River Flood Warning remains in f...

News
River Floo...

About 80 roads closed due to flo...

News
About 80 r...

USAID awards $1m to community-ba...

News
The U.S. G...

Daugunu ready to lead Fiji 7s

Rugby
Robust for...

NZ surgeons to conduct free surg...

News
A leading ...

Popular News

Review, consultations on GCC re-...

News
An intensi...

Investigate $600m foreshore proj...

News
Fiji Labou...

Blues yet to finalise a head coa...

Football
Lautoka Fo...

Vernacular lingo to be used in P...

News
Speaker of...

Toddler dies after sustaining bu...

News
A 1-year-9...

Koroibete and wife welcome fourt...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Actor Bruce Willis has dementia