Schools close due to adverse weather condition

All schools across the country have been closed due to the current adverse weather condition affecting the Fiji Group.

This decision was made by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) with the concurrence of the Minister for Education this morning.

The Ministry of Education has reached out to all school management to inform them about this decision as a precautionary measure due to the adverse weather forecasted to persist over the Fiji Group until the weekend.

The Ministry is also liasing with public service transport providers for the transportation of students back to their homes.

Parents and guardians are also advised to take the necessary action needed to ensure that their children safely return home.

The Fiji Police Force have also been advised to deploy officers to ensure that students reach their homes safely.

The NDMO continues to advise parents to be vigilant and ensure children are under strict supervision at all times during this period.

Together with the Fiji Meteorological Services (FMS) and the Ministry of Education, the Fiji NDMO will continue to monitor the situation and issue advisories accordingly.