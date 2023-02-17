USAID awards $1m to community-based organisations

The U.S. Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has awarded grants worth USD $1 million to organisations working to build the resilience of vulnerable populations in communities in Fiji.

These grants will support a wide range of activities at the community level ranging from disaster risk reduction preparedness and response, community development, climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH).

In addition to announcing these awards, USAID Deputy Development Advisor Patrick Bowers previewed the Pacific American Fund’s new partnership with the International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF).

Taiwan ICDF has committed $600,000 to community-based awards addressing climate change adaptation in the Pacific Islands.

“The U.S. Government is committed to strengthening the ability of the Pacific Island region’s most vulnerable communities to live healthy and secure lives, free from disaster-related disruptions through community-led, forward-thinking awards such as those we announced today,” said Bowers.

“We look forward to welcoming many more local grantees in the coming year with the help of the Government of Taiwan.”

Launched in 2020, USAID’s Pacific American Fund awards grants on an open and competitive basis to qualifying local, national, and internationally operating civil society organisations, including private small-and-medium enterprises, non-governmental organisations and institutions, universities, and faith-based organisations.