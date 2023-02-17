We will collectively resolve issues: Singh

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh says Tripartism – that is workers, employers and Government trying to collectively resolve issues will be the new order of preferred industrial relations.

In his maiden speech in Parliament today, Singh said the values and vision upon which his Ministry was established after Independence of our nation over 52 years ago, will remain the cornerstone in everything they do.

“It will help us navigate the multiple crises facing the employment sector and act as the basis of policies. It will help us to fairly quickly assess the profound and rapid changes in the global arena.”

“The Ministry remains deeply committed to advancing social justice as a condition for lasting peace, through sustained and inclusive economic growth that fosters decent work and a sustainable working environment for all.”

“Given the impact of current challenges on employment and labour markets, my Ministry stands ready to support workers, employers and all our stakeholders to achieve full and productive employment and decent work for all, based on our unique normative mandate and tripartite structure.”

Singh highlighted the people’s coalition Government has re-established the diminished Tripartite Forum, on the equal appointment of representatives from Government, Employers and Trade Unions.

“The first Employment Relations Advisory Board meeting for 2023 was conducted on Wednesday, 08 February, with its membership consisting of equal representation of Workers, Employers and Government in line with ILO Convention 144 on Tripartite Consultation which Fiji Ratified in May 1998.”

“I was surprised by the utterance of Hon Bala in his maiden speech on Monday of the Employment Relations Advisory Board. Let me remind the Hon Member that under the Fiji First Government and under his leadership as the then Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations there was no equal representation in the Employment Relations Advisory Board. The uneven representation of tripartite members resulted in unfair and unjust decisions made by the board with no genuine consultation.”

“Today, we have equal representation of five members each from employers, workers and the government, this means that decisions made at ERAB will be fair and all tripartite members will be able to exercise their democratic right to consult and provide fair opinion and have consensus on matters brought for discussion in ERAB.”

He added the right to organise and collective bargaining was curtailed under the FijiFirst Government and freedom of assembly and freedom of speech was something that they never allowed under their leadership.