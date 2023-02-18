Saturday, February 18, 2023
$23.8M owed to Govt as rental arrears on State land

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says $23.8 million is owed as rental arrears on State land to the Government by lessees, which is potential revenue for 2023.

Vosarogo said this is 60.3 per cent of the state lease revenue for Government.

He had highlighted this during his maiden speech in Parliament last week.

The Minister said that he called on state lessees who had rental arrears on State Land to pay up their rental arrears owed to Government.

“The Ministry is one of government’s top revenue earner with over $89.5million collected between 2017 and 2022, and we will ensure to tighten up our processes to improve our collection rate,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
