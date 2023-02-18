Bad weather till Monday: Atalifo

The Fiji Meteorological Services says a heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji Group.

Acting Director, Terry Atalifo has indicated that a strong wind warning remains in force for land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca, Northern and Western parts of Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and the Lomaiviti group.

He said the river flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas.

The Acting Director has indicated that a flash flood warning remains in force for flood-prone areas in the Northern Division.

Atalifo added that as the coastal inundation alert remains in force for the coastal areas, people are advised to take precautionary measures.W