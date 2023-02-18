Saturday, February 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bad weather till Monday: Atalifo

The Fiji Meteorological Services says a heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji Group.

Acting Director, Terry Atalifo has indicated that a strong wind warning remains in force for land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca, Northern and Western parts of Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and the Lomaiviti group.

He said the river flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas.

The Acting Director has indicated that a flash flood warning remains in force for flood-prone areas in the Northern Division.

Atalifo added that as the coastal inundation alert remains in force for the coastal areas, people are advised to take precautionary measures.W

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Jonathan Roseman will be drawing inspiration from his kinsmen and P...
News

Review of operations, says Turaga

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says he has ordered a review of ...
Rugby

Kerevi shuns Super Rugby offers

Samu Kerevi has turned down offers from four Super Rugby franchises...
Football

Midfielder Worworbu joins Yatel in ...

Ni-Vanuatu midfielder Alick Worworbu will not be part of Rewa’s cam...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Rugby
Jonathan R...

Review of operations, says Turag...

News
The Attorn...

Kerevi shuns Super Rugby offers

Rugby
Samu Kerev...

Midfielder Worworbu joins Yatel ...

Football
Ni-Vanuatu...

Man is latest road accident fata...

News
A man has ...

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Rugby
Fijian vet...

Popular News

$10K, full-time contracts for Fi...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

FijiFirst not the answer anymore...

News
The Minist...

Former AG Sayed-Khaiyum back at ...

News
Former Att...

Kardashian amazes fans with late...

Entertainment
Kim Kardas...

Cabinet approves two new public ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Coalition Govt in power by defau...

News
Opposition...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game