FijiFirst not the answer anymore: Vosarogo

The Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says that the FijiFirst Party can no longer be the answer to the future generation of Fiji.

Vosarogo in his maiden speech to Parliament said when the cost of living rises to unprecedented level, unemployment is rife like never before, when moral decay seep through the social fabric of our society, when sexual offences against women, children and the vulnerable reminds us of how horrible our society has become and the almost unpayable national debt, a disastrous burden on our children – FijiFirst can no longer be the answer.

He said the FijiFirst Government was offered the hand of bipartisanship many times in the past two sessions of Parliament.

Vosarogo said the Fiji First Government is known for its countless mischiefs of ruling by law and not subjecting themselves to the rule of law in the 16 years of its partisan government.

“Since 1970, never has there been a period of law making where the government has protected itself in provisions of ‘ouster clauses’ in laws, making their actions unreviewable and unappealable by the courts, even if there is public outrage of the law and their executive actions.”

The Minister for Lands highlighted that the Coalition Government is going to deliver, holding true to the lyrics that once rang proud fully through our island home the envy of the Pacific as the land of freedom, hope and glory for all races, all faiths.

Vosarogo said he could hear clearly now the lyrics of the song that once described us in our quest for real democracy – Together hand in hand, we can prosper in this land – several races, one nation, one destiny, several races, and one nation and free.

“The coalition government will deliver that Fiji to her people. A Fiji of equity, not just a common name, a nation of possibilities for our children, where everyone gets a fair shot and everyone gets a fair share,” he added.