Heavy raining warning for the Fiji Group

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa and the Manauca Group, Northern and Western Parts of Viti Levu.

In a statement by the Fiji Meteorological Service says a heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji Group.

A flash flood warning remains in force for flood prone areas from Nabouwalu to Dreketi, Seaqaqa to Labasa area, Qawa Catchment, Wainikoro, Nadogo, Dogotuki, Nakawaga and Bagata at Nasekawa river, Wailevu West Coast from Dawara to Nabalebale, Nabouwalu to Kubulau, Tuva, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua to Rakiraki and the interior of the main Viti Levu island.

A river flood warning remains in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood prone areas within Tuva, Nadi, Vitogo at Vakabuli, Ba, Nasivi, Yaqara, Penang and Rakiraki river.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
