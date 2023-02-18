Saturday, February 18, 2023
Man is latest road accident fatality

A man has died following an accident in Nadi last night.

Police say the 27-year-old was driving along the Queens Highway when his vehicle allegedly collided with another vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man.

Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate accident.

Chief of Operations and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu is urging drivers to be more vigilant and alert in light of the current weather situation.

Driu said the heavy downpour experienced at times will pose serious safety concerns, and drivers and pedestrians must take necessary safety precautions.

The road death toll currently stands at 9, compared to 0 for the same period last year.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
