Saturday, February 18, 2023
601 ad
Move to high ground now: NDMO

The National Disaster Management Office is asking people living in low-lying areas and communities beside major rivers in the Western Division and flood prone communities to move to higher ground as heavy rain is expected to continue.

NDMO Director says that most river levels have already reached or are above warning levels.

She said continuous heavy rain is expected to cause the rivers are Rakiraki, Tavua (Nasivi), Ba and Vitogo have already burst their banks.

However, the Fiji Meteorological Services have indicated fresh to strong north-westerly winds with speeds up to 35 kilometres per hour to 45 kilometres and gusts up to 60 kilometres over Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, northern and western Viti Levu (Rakiraki trough to Ba, Lautoka, Nadi to Lomawai), Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Winds of this strength can break tree branches, damage crops and weak, unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
