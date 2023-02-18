Saturday, February 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rabuka wanted Bainimarama in parliament

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he tried to swing the vote in favour of the Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama but failed.

Rabuka said he had done this after senior members of the FijiFirst party asked him not to remove Bainimarama from Parliament.

The Prime Minister had spoken to members of the media, after the vote to suspend the leader of the FijiFirst Party and Leader of the Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama for seditious remarks against His Excellency the President, last night.

Rabuka confirmed that the FijiFirst Members approached him.

“We tried. Unfortunately, they (Privilege Committee) did not want it that way. First, only somebody who has been forgiven can ask for somebody else forgiveness, I have been forgiven.”

The Prime Minister said that the suspension was only for three years.

“He can come and try at the next election.”

Rabuka highlighted a sympathy vote could be taken in Parliament, which could go in Bainimarama’s favour.

“Only time will tell,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Fijian veterans Akuila Rokolisoa and Amanaki Nicole will be feature...
News

Heavy raining warning for the Fiji ...

A strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of Yasawa...
News

Watch after your children: Police

Police have raised concerns of children found swimming in flooded s...
News

Ratu Sukuna holiday a slap in Baini...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the decision ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Rugby
Fijian vet...

Heavy raining warning for the Fi...

News
A strong w...

Watch after your children: Polic...

News
Police hav...

Ratu Sukuna holiday a slap in Ba...

News
Minister f...

OFC women’s Champions League mov...

Football
The inaugu...

FijiFirst not the answer anymore...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

EFL Acting Unit Leader charged f...

News
The Fiji I...

Kikau will make huge difference:...

Rugby
Former Kan...

Officers urged to manage workloa...

News
The Chief ...

About 80 roads closed due to flo...

News
About 80 r...

Kumar attacks Govt for empty pro...

News
Opposition...

Fiji U20 walloped in internation...

Football
An ill-dis...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

U20 Indonesia vs Fiji U20