Rabuka wanted Bainimarama in parliament

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he tried to swing the vote in favour of the Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama but failed.

Rabuka said he had done this after senior members of the FijiFirst party asked him not to remove Bainimarama from Parliament.

The Prime Minister had spoken to members of the media, after the vote to suspend the leader of the FijiFirst Party and Leader of the Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama for seditious remarks against His Excellency the President, last night.

Rabuka confirmed that the FijiFirst Members approached him.

“We tried. Unfortunately, they (Privilege Committee) did not want it that way. First, only somebody who has been forgiven can ask for somebody else forgiveness, I have been forgiven.”

The Prime Minister said that the suspension was only for three years.

“He can come and try at the next election.”

Rabuka highlighted a sympathy vote could be taken in Parliament, which could go in Bainimarama’s favour.

“Only time will tell,” he added.