Ratu Sukuna holiday a slap in Bainimarama’s face: Biman

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the decision to mark the life and works of Fiji’s first statesman, Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, as a public holiday was a slap in the face of the now suspended Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama.

Prof Prasad said it was the Bainimarama regime that abolished this holiday.

He made these comments in his maiden speech, earlier this week.

“To dishonour Fiji’s first statesman, whose political tutelage shaped the political ideologies of many great leaders like our first Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, Ratu Sir Penaia Ganilau, Ratu Sir George Cakobau and Ratu Sir Edward Cakobau, was an assault on the values of embodiment and chiefly wisdom by a regime that only believed in “My Way or the Highway” rule,” Prof Prasad said.

Also, earlier this week, Cabinet had endorsed and approved the inclusion of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day to be celebrated on 29 May and Girmit Day to be celebrated on 15 May.

The two new public holidays will be recognized through appropriate celebrations; therefore, two National Committees will be established to oversee the celebrations for the two holidays.

In view of the two new public holidays, Cabinet also agreed to the removal of Constitution Day as a public holiday.