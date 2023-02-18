Saturday, February 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Review of operations, says Turaga

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga arrives for the Parliament Sitting at the Parliament Complex in Suva.

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says he has ordered a review of operations into the departments and institutions that he is responsible for.

In his maiden speech in Parliament last week, Turaga says he is happy to report that positive changes will happen to improve service delivery to the people of Fiji and that of Government as a whole.

He said a number of departments and institutions processes, policies and laws will be reviewed to improve and raise the standards that have far deteriorated over the past few years.

Turaga said, as has been highlighted recently, a number of departments’ and institutions’ processes, policies and laws will be reviewed to improve and raise the standards that have far deteriorated over the past few years.

The Attorney-General highlighted the removal of discriminatory policies against women employees at the Fiji Corrections Service who were terminated on the grounds of their pregnancies is one of the latest positive changes made.

“I am appalled to think that, in this time and age, such a policy even existed. To that end, I will ensure that no policy of that nature will continue,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Jonathan Roseman will be drawing inspiration from his kinsmen and P...
Rugby

Kerevi shuns Super Rugby offers

Samu Kerevi has turned down offers from four Super Rugby franchises...
Football

Midfielder Worworbu joins Yatel in ...

Ni-Vanuatu midfielder Alick Worworbu will not be part of Rewa’s cam...
News

Man is latest road accident fatalit...

A man has died following an accident in Nadi last night. Police ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game

Rugby
Jonathan R...

Kerevi shuns Super Rugby offers

Rugby
Samu Kerev...

Midfielder Worworbu joins Yatel ...

Football
Ni-Vanuatu...

Man is latest road accident fata...

News
A man has ...

Rokolisoa Nicole in for LA 7s

Rugby
Fijian vet...

Bad weather till Monday: Atalifo...

News
The Fiji M...

Popular News

Rabuka wanted Bainimarama in par...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji drops COVID entry rules

News
Internatio...

Possession key for Suva ahead of...

Football
CVC winner...

Slow start cost us dearly: Locki...

Football
Stand-in B...

Bad weather till Monday: Atalifo...

News
The Fiji M...

Man is latest road accident fata...

News
A man has ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Sivo fuels Roseman’s game