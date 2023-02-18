Review of operations, says Turaga

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says he has ordered a review of operations into the departments and institutions that he is responsible for.

In his maiden speech in Parliament last week, Turaga says he is happy to report that positive changes will happen to improve service delivery to the people of Fiji and that of Government as a whole.

He said a number of departments and institutions processes, policies and laws will be reviewed to improve and raise the standards that have far deteriorated over the past few years.

The Attorney-General highlighted the removal of discriminatory policies against women employees at the Fiji Corrections Service who were terminated on the grounds of their pregnancies is one of the latest positive changes made.

“I am appalled to think that, in this time and age, such a policy even existed. To that end, I will ensure that no policy of that nature will continue,” he added.